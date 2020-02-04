4 children among 9 killed in attack on arcade in Michoacán

Four minors aged 12-17 were among nine people shot to death in a drug-related assault on a business in Uruapan, Michoacán, on Monday.

The state Attorney General’s Office said the attack occurred around 3:00pm when four armed men entered a videogame arcade and opened fire on the customers after asking for known gang members.

The killers reportedly used military-grade weapons to carry out the attack. Experts found 65 9mm shells at the site.

Authorities believe the attack was related to a dispute between rival drug trafficking groups.

Eyewitness testimonies state that the attackers entered the business and asked for three people identified as “El Ruso,” “El Pelón” and a brother of the latter, all believed to be members of the Los Viagras drug cartel.

A known drug trafficker and car thief, “El Ruso” has been targeted by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), believed to be responsible for the attack.

Authorities seized the machines and closed the business. Security forces from the three levels of government have been deployed to the area to conduct an operation to find those responsible for the attack.

Uruapan is one of the most dangerous cities in Michoacán due to drug-related violence. Despite new security measures implemented in June of last year, the city continues to see high levels of gang violence.

The violence in Uruapan due to the conflict between Los Viagras and the CJNG has only worsened since then. The CJNG left 19 bodies of Los Viagras members hanging from overpasses and dismembered in the street in August of last year.

