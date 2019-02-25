4 cops among 9 gang members arrested in Guerrero

Federal and state officials in Chilapa, Guerrero, arrested nine members of the violent criminal gang Los Rojos on Saturday and four of them turned out to be officers in the municipal police department.

Two of those arrested were minors, and all were allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities with the gang, which has been embroiled in a violent turf war with the Los Ardillos gang since 2011.

At the time of their arrest, the gang members were found in possession of seven firearms, ammunition, four cell phones, packages and bags containing marijuana and 62 small bags of cocaine.

The authorities also seized the police officers’ patrol truck.

According to state authorities, the Los Rojos gang is led by Zenén “El Chaparro” Nava Sánchez.

Last year, nine municipal police officers were murdered in Chilapa, including chief Isidro Casarrubias Tlaltempa, whose corpse was found dismembered in Chilpancingo several days after he was kidnapped.

Casarrubias was questioned by his captors on video, in which he declared that Chilapa Mayor Jesús Parra García had ordered his municipal police force to protect a local criminal gang.

Source: Bajo Palabra (sp)