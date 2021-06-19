The patrol car in which the police were traveling when they struck a building.
4 inebriated cops dismissed after crashing a patrol car
Zero tolerance for police misbehavior, says Oaxaca minister of state security
Four Oaxaca police officers lost their jobs this week after crashing a patrol car while inebriated and then resisting arrest.
They belonged to the Auxiliary, Banking, Industrial and Commercial Police.
The officers were traveling in a patrol car when they struck a building on the Huajuapan-Puebla federal highway in the municipality of Huajuapan de León. They tried to flee the scene but were arrested by municipal police.
The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) announced that the four officers were immediately dismissed from their posts following the incident. Security Minister Heliodoro Díaz said there was “zero tolerance” for such behavior.