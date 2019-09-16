Four people were hurt in Toluca on Sunday morning when police horses stampeded after being spooked by the sound of fireworks.

The horses were patrolling on Paseo Tollocan, one of the main avenues of Toluca, when fireworks were set off by fans of the Monarcas Morelia soccer team, who were in town for a game against Deportivo Toluca.

The frightened horses took off running, injuring a México state police officer and a 72-year-old woman who suffered a broken hand and injuries to her head and neck.

The horses later jumped the median and ran into oncoming traffic. One collided with a taxi which then struck and injured two pedestrians.

The taxi and a police car were damaged in the incident, while four people were taken to hospital by paramedics. One horse sustained serious injuries.

