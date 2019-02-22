4 kidnapping suspects lynched in Veracruz; 2 were burned alive

Four alleged kidnappers were lynched — at least two of them were burned alive — last night in the Veracruz municipality of Soledad Atzompa.

The state Public Security Secretariat confirmed that the four had attempted to kidnap two local teachers early yesterday evening.

Citizens of Atzompa learned about the attempt and apprehended the alleged kidnappers, who were then transported to municipal police headquarters for their safety.

But that measure was not enough to contain a mob of dozens of people who broke into the police station a few minutes after midnight, grabbed the four men and lynched them on the street outside.

Officials said two were shot in the head, leading the authorities to presume they had been executed before their bodies were burned. The fate of their two companions was different: the mob set them on fire while they were still alive.

Three vehicles believed to have belonged to the men were set on fire.

It took a special joint operation by military and police to enter Soledad Atzompa later after residents blocked the entry of smaller groups of government officials.

Source: Diario de Xalapa (sp)