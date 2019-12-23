4 new webcams installed at El Popo, Colima volcanoes

Four high-definition cameras have been installed to monitor the Popocatépetl and Colima volcanoes in conjunction with the website Webcams of México.

Located just 72 kilometers southeast of Mexico City, Popocatépetl resumed volcanic activity 25 years ago.

One HD camera was installed at the monitoring station in Tlamacas, México state, just five kilometers from the crater. The other was placed at San Juan Tianguismanalco, Puebla, 20 kilometers away.

Also called the Volcano of Fire, the Colima volcano is located on the border of that state with Jalisco. It is being monitored by a camera in Montitlán, 12 kilometers from the crater, and one in Palmillas, 19 kilometers away.

The images on the Cenapred website are updated every minute, but the cameras are streaming in real time at Webcams of México.

The Popocatépetl cameras can be viewed at Tlamacas and Tianguismanalco and those at the Colima volcano at Montitlán and Palmillas.

Although the alert level for Popocatépetl was raised to yellow Phase 3 in March, the volcano has calmed a bit and is now back down to yellow Phase 2.

The Colima volcano is also at a yellow alert.

The updated monitoring technology will allow authorities from all three levels of government and the Civil Protection force to better monitor the volcanoes and make more opportune decisions in the event of eruptions or other volcanic activity that threatens citizens.

Sources: Uno TV (sp), Milenio (sp)