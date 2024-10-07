Monday, October 7, 2024
40 crocodiles escape flooded Acapulco sanctuary after Hurricane John

Approximately 35 crocodiles are still on the loose after they escaped their enclosure in Acapulco.
Approximately 35 crocodiles are still on the loose after they escaped their enclosure in Acapulco. (X)

Acapulco residents dealing with the devastation caused by two major hurricanes within one year now have an additional concern: 40 on-the-loose crocodiles.

Having left their enclosed area at a crocodile farm that’s popular among tourists, the predatory reptiles are now suspected of being in the black lagoon of Puerto Marqués and on beaches in the southern part of Acapulco.

According to authorities, who have formed a special crocodile rescue operation of state and federal officials, five specimens had been captured and returned to their habitat at Cocodrilario Acutus as of Sunday. Surveillance in beach and lagoon areas is expected to lead to additional captures.

Rufino García, manager of the Cocodrilario Acutus, told the newspaper El Sol de Acapulco that their escape was facilitated by heavy rains and flooding at the farm.

The Acutus crocodile farm has been operating as an Environmental Management Unit (UMA) for seven years and reportedly had a population of 60 crocodiles before the escape.

UMAs are designated areas that play a vital role in protecting endangered species like American crocodiles, the type found in Mexico. Their populations have declined in recent years due to habitat loss, hunting and pollution.

García mentioned that this is the first time the crocs managed to escape Acutus due to a natural phenomenon.

For those curious about how to help find the crocodiles, “They can be spotted [when] they come out of the water to eat,” García said. 

The reptiles have reportedly been sighted on the beach of Puerto Marqués and outside some homes in the area. Authorities said the animals are seeking food and warm places to regulate their body temperature.

Raúl Noyola, chief of the Acapulco Fire Department, warned people to “keep your distance and move away slowly” when sighting a crocodile. “Avoid chasing them away, attacking them or catching them. Also, try to avoid getting close to take photos or video, or feeding them,” he added.

Hurricane John affected 270,000 residents of Guerrero, half of them in Acapulco.
Hurricane John affected 270,000 residents of Guerrero, half of them in Acapulco. (Carlos Alberto Carbajal/Cuartoscuro)

More than 100 Puerto Marqués residents demonstrated at Acapulco City Hall to demand that federal authorities help capture the animals.

President Claudia Sheinbaum visited Acapulco last week to assess the damages caused by Hurricane John, which hit the region twice over four days. 

On Sept. 23, John made landfall in Marquelia — about 115 kilometers south of Acapulco — as a Category 3 hurricane with 195 km/h winds.

The center of the storm then drifted back out to sea and made its second landfall on Friday, Sept. 27, striking an already drenched Acapulco as a tropical storm. A cumulative rainfall of 101.5 centimeters was recorded at the meteorological station in Acapulco.

“In four days, it rained 85% of what it rains in the entire state during a year,” said Laura Velázquez, coordinator of the Security and Civil Protection Ministry (SSPC).

Velázquez said on Friday that 270,000 residents of Guerrero were affected, half of them in Acapulco, where flooding surrounded more than 40,000 homes. More than 10,000 people were evacuated in four days, using 30 vehicles and 40 boats, and 1,645 were in shelters as of late last week.

Government officials said 100,000 emergency food packages have been distributed, and Sheinbaum said Friday that 8,000 pesos (US $413) will be provided to homeowners to help clean their houses.

With reports from El Sol de Acapulco, Milenio, El País, Animal Político and Forbes

