Thursday's fire in Morelia. Thursday's fire in Morelia.

40 police vehicles destroyed by fire in Michoacán

Fire started behind a police station and spread to a storage depot for vehicles no longer in service

Published on Friday, April 2, 2021

Forty used police vehicles were destroyed after a large brush fire spread into a vehicle storage area at the Valladolid state police station in Morelia, Michoacán, on Thursday.

The fire started in dry, grassy fields behind the station then spread toward the storage depot, used to store vehicles that are no longer in service.

“Michoacán state police personnel in coordination with Civil Protection worked to help emergency services confronting a field fire which reached the vehicle depot located behind the Valladolid police station in Morelia,” police said on their Twitter account.

At 3:05 p.m. they reported that the fire had been controlled.

Source: El Debate (sp)

