50 homes sustain minor damage in 6.0 quake in Oaxaca

Fifty homes sustained minor damages after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck 38 kilometers southeast of Unión Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Saturday night.

Civil Protection agency chief Wilbert Cabrera reported cracks in walls and broken windows in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec town.

The municipal government building, the health clinic, the market and the old train station were also damaged. Over 100 years old, the government building was already damaged by the 8.2-magnitude quake that struck the region in September 2017.

Saturday’s quake, which occurred at 10:40pm CT, worsened those damages, which had previously been estimated to cost 3 million pesos (US $159,000).

Juchitán Civil Protection coordinator William López Cabrera reported some damages though not as serious as in 2017.

Five people were treated for nervous breakdowns, one of whom was a woman who had just given birth.

A couple of homes in nearby San Blas Atempa and Santo Domingo Tehuantepec sustained damages to their facades and roofs, but no injuries were reported.

Minor damages were also reported in the Cuenca del Papaloapan region, in the north of the state.

