At least 500 people were evacuated from their homes in a México state community early Sunday morning because of a leak from a gasoline pipeline caused by an illegal tap.

The break occurred in the the Tuxpan-Poza Rica-Azcapotzalco pipeline in the community of Ejido Calvarios, in the municipality of Acolman.

México state police say they found the leak during a routine patrol on Sunday morning when it was sending a jet of gasoline 20 meters into the air.

State Governor Alfredo Del Mazo posted on Twitter that at least 500 people were evacuated from their residences in the area as a preventative measure.

Civil Protection officials said there had been no reports of injuries or gasoline poisoning.

Pemex officials said they had controlled the leak by Sunday evening.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Animal Político (sp)