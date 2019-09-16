News
Sunday's gasoline leak in Acolman.
500 evacuated after gasoline leak in México state
Published on Monday, September 16, 2019
At least 500 people were evacuated from their homes in a México state community early Sunday morning because of a leak from a gasoline pipeline caused by an illegal tap.
The break occurred in the the Tuxpan-Poza Rica-Azcapotzalco pipeline in the community of Ejido Calvarios, in the municipality of Acolman.
México state police say they found the leak during a routine patrol on Sunday morning when it was sending a jet of gasoline 20 meters into the air.
State Governor Alfredo Del Mazo posted on Twitter that at least 500 people were evacuated from their residences in the area as a preventative measure.
Civil Protection officials said there had been no reports of injuries or gasoline poisoning.
Pemex officials said they had controlled the leak by Sunday evening.
Source: El Financiero (sp), Animal Político (sp)
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).