News
Sunday's gasoline leak in Acolman. Sunday's gasoline leak in Acolman.

500 evacuated after gasoline leak in México state

Published on Monday, September 16, 2019

At least 500 people were evacuated from their homes in a México state community early Sunday morning because of a leak from a gasoline pipeline caused by an illegal tap.

The break occurred in the the Tuxpan-Poza Rica-Azcapotzalco pipeline in the community of Ejido Calvarios, in the municipality of Acolman.

México state police say they found the leak during a routine patrol on Sunday morning when it was sending a jet of gasoline 20 meters into the air.

State Governor Alfredo Del Mazo posted on Twitter that at least 500 people were evacuated from their residences in the area as a preventative measure.

Civil Protection officials said there had been no reports of injuries or gasoline poisoning.

Pemex officials said they had controlled the leak by Sunday evening.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Animal Político (sp)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

MORE NEWS

OPINION

MEXICO LIFE

MORE RECENT STORIES