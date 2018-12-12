53 years for Gulf Cartel plaza chief; 90 for kidnapper

Criminals who operated in the northern border states of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas have been sentenced to hefty prison terms.

David Rosales Guzmán, identified as the Gulf Cartel leader in Monterrey, Nuevo León, has been ordered to spend to 53 years behind bars.

Also known as “El Comandante Diablo,” Rosales was found guilty of organized crime, kidnapping, homicide, crimes against health and carrying an unauthorized firearm.

He was arrested in 2012 for the murder of two men whose bodies were hung from an overpass. He was also linked to an attack on a bar in Monterrey in which 14 people were killed.

In Tamaulipas, a man identified only as Benedick N. was sentenced to 90 years for a kidnapping that took place early last year.

A complaint filed by the victim’s family led to his rescue and the apprehension of the kidnapper.

Source: Milenio (sp)