News
Many migrants who arrived last fall were given food and shelter by communities en route. Support for the travelers has declined since. Many migrants who arrived last fall were given food and shelter by communities en route. Support for the travelers has declined since.

Poll: 51% say stop the migrants from Central America

There was a negative perception of migrants among 58% of those surveyed

Friday, April 5, 2019

After the arrival of more than 100,000 migrants in the past several months — 76,000 in February alone, a poll reveals that Mexicans might have had their fill.

Nearly 60% of respondents to a survey conducted by the newspaper El Universal said the presence of undocumented migrants was harmful for their communities, while 51% said that president López Obrador should prevent their entry into the country.

The negative perception of Central American migrants grew from 34.2% six months ago, when El Universal conducted a similar survey, to 58.2% this time around.

When migrants started arriving in caravans late last year, only 37% of respondents were opposed to the government granting them free entry. Today, that figure is 62%.

The percentage of Mexicans willing to offer shelter to the undocumented migrants in their homes dropped from 47% to 29%.

With regard to the threat by the United States that it will close its southern border if the flow of migrants is not halted, 49% believed the threat, and 44% did not, while 24% believed the president should confront the United States president.

Source: El Universal (sp)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

MORE NEWS

OPINION

MEXICO LIFE

MORE RECENT STORIES