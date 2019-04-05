After the arrival of more than 100,000 migrants in the past several months — 76,000 in February alone, a poll reveals that Mexicans might have had their fill.

Nearly 60% of respondents to a survey conducted by the newspaper El Universal said the presence of undocumented migrants was harmful for their communities, while 51% said that president López Obrador should prevent their entry into the country.

The negative perception of Central American migrants grew from 34.2% six months ago, when El Universal conducted a similar survey, to 58.2% this time around.

When migrants started arriving in caravans late last year, only 37% of respondents were opposed to the government granting them free entry. Today, that figure is 62%.

The percentage of Mexicans willing to offer shelter to the undocumented migrants in their homes dropped from 47% to 29%.

With regard to the threat by the United States that it will close its southern border if the flow of migrants is not halted, 49% believed the threat, and 44% did not, while 24% believed the president should confront the United States president.

Source: El Universal (sp)