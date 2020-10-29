59 bodies discovered in hidden Guanajuato graves

At least 59 bodies were discovered in clandestine graves in Salvatierra, Guanajuato, this week, authorities say.

Between 10 and 15 of the bodies were women, and preliminary evidence suggests the majority of those buried were young people or adolescents.

The excavation of the graves began on October 20 in the San Juan neighborhood of the city. The army, National Guard, criminal investigators and a private search brigade participated in the effort.

The graves were located due to a tip received two weeks ago, and authorities say there may be more people buried in the area.

People who have family members who have disappeared are encouraged to report their disappearance and have genetic testing performed in order to be able to identify remains.

The bodies have been transferred to Celaya for forensic identification.

It was the largest discovery of bodies so far this year in Guanajuato, a state that has become a bloody battleground between rival criminal gangs as the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation cartels fight for control.

Guanajuato has seen 3,032 homicides in the first eight months of this year, representing a 33% increase over January through August 2019 and making the state the most violent in Mexico.

Source: El Universal (sp), Latinus (sp)