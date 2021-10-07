6 dead after latest round of flooding in Querétaro

The number of people killed by flooding in Querétaro has risen to six as more bodies continue to be found.

Initial reports indicated four flooding deaths but on Wednesday morning, a fifth body — that of a woman who was swept away by floodwaters — was found in the community of Santa Teresa in Huimilpan. And in the state capital, the body of one of two occupants of a car that fell in a sinkhole was found on Thursday morning.

In total, at least six people were swept away in the flooding in three municipalities, reported the newspaper Milenio.

Floods affected at least 70 neighborhoods in 11 municipalities, causing property damage and putting residents at risk. The greatest impacts were seen in San Juan del Río, Tequisquiapan, Querétaro city, Corregidora and El Marqués.

Residents of La Rueda near the San Juan River reported that the water level rose so fast — reaching homes in just two hours — that they did not have time to save their pets or belongings. In response to the disaster, Governor Mauricio Kuri said that the neighborhood “should never have existed,” given the flood risk.

“It is going badly for more than 3,000 houses; there have been 10 floods in a month,” adding that the state would analyze the possibility of relocating affected citizens.

With reports from Milenio and El Economista