6 killed in attack in bar in Morelia, Michoacán

Six people were killed and two more injured in an attack at a bar in Morelia, Michoacán, Monday morning.

Armed men approached the Cantina 25 bar in the east of the city at around 3:30 a.m and started shooting at people outside. Three people died outside the bar, and five others were taken to the hospital, three of whom later died.

The attack was caught by a CCTV camera, and the footage has been shared on social media, news site Infobae reported. In the footage, two armed men arrive in a white van and begin to shoot, seemingly indiscriminately, into a crowd of about 20 people outside the bar.

Seconds after the shooting began, a pickup truck and a white car can be seen arriving in the video. A man who exited the white car can be seen shooting from close range into the crowd off-camera. The three men then can be seen fleeing in the vehicles.

Authorities seized a vehicle without license plates at the scene, as well as another vehicle abandoned about 1 kilometer away.

The victims have not yet been identified, the state Attorney General’s Office said.

Cantina 25 appears to have been flouting COVID-19 restrictions by keeping the bar open past 1:00 a.m. The bar has been sanctioned on several occasions for not respecting mandated business hours or sanitary protocols but is still in operation, the newspaper El Universal reported.

Morelia is the municipality with the highest rate of homicides in Michoacán.

With reports from El Universal and Infobae