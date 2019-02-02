62 buildings damaged in 6.5 earthquake in Chiapas, but no fatalities

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake yesterday damaged at least 62 buildings in Chiapas, according to Civil Protection officials, but no fatalities have been reported.

The damaged structures included 39 homes, eight schools, two churches, 10 government buildings, two businesses and a historic building. The coastal municipality of Acapetahua was hit especially hard, with 32 damaged homes.

Most damages were minor: cracked walls, ceilings and sheetrock, though a child in Suchiate was hospitalized for injuries.

The quake struck at 10:14am 37 kilometers southwest of Ciudad Hidalgo.

Chiapas’ dam system survived the quake unscathed, and the tsunami warning center reported no risk for communities along the Pacific coast in the aftermath of the tremor.

In Guatemala, the earthquake left three people injured and damaged buildings in seven states.

Source: Reforma (sp)