7.4 magnitude quake felt in several states

In Mexico City, some residents were already outside their homes and workplaces, thanks to the morning earthquake drill.

The quake claimed the life of at least 1 person in Manzanillo, Colima, where buildings sustained structural damage

Less than an hour after a nationwide earthquake drill, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook the center of the country.

The epicenter was 63 kilometers south of Coalcomán, Michoacán, and the quake was felt at least as far away as Mexico City, according to early reports. The timing of the tremors – midday on September 19 – evoked painful memories of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes, which both occurred on September 19 as well. The 1985 earthquake killed more than 10,000 people, and hundreds died in 2017.

Early reports indicate that today’s earthquake has caused no significant physical damage in the capital, though power went out in some areas. At least one person has died in Manzanillo, Colima, and many buildings in that area have sustained structural damage.

The National Seismological Service reported a 6.8 magnitude tremor at 1:05 p.m. Central Time followed by a 7.4 magnitude quake seconds later. The U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake as slightly more powerful, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert for the area near the epicenter, including any coastal area within 300 kilometers of the epicenter in Coalcomán, Michoacán. The alert applies to a number of urban areas, including Manzanillo, Colima; Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán; and Zihuatanejo, Guerrero.

