8 dead after bus collides with vehicles in the wrong lane

News

The bus that went off the road yesterday in Nayarit.

3 vehicles were passing a semi on a curve on the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway

Eight people died and 40 were injured yesterday in Nayarit when a bus carrying tourists collided with three vehicles in the wrong lane on the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway.

The bus was rounding a curve in the highway when it encountered three vehicles in its lane as they attempted to pass a semi-trailer. The bus went off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The accident occurred a few minutes after noon near Lo de Marcos.

Passersby in other vehicles stopped to help survivors out of the overturned bus before emergency services personnel arrived.

Six passengers were killed instantly while a seventh died while receiving emergency medical attention at the scene of the accident.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals due to the severity of their injuries. One died later in the day.

The bus was carrying visitors from Arandas, Jalisco, who had been vacationing on the beach in Puerto Vallarta.

Source: El Sol de México (sp), Milenio (sp)