An enormous sinkhole has appeared in the streets of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, after the rupture of a 50-year-old water line. The sinkhole, which is 20 meters across and more than eight meters deep, has caused material damages but no injuries.

Recent rain softened the earth adding to the damage from the broken line and causing the pavement to collapse at an intersection in the city. Authorities from the municipal water commission said they were working to repair the water lines, after which the pavement will be repaired.

Meanwhile, in Puebla another even larger sinkhole has begun encroaching on a home.

The sinkhole, which measures nearly 100 meters across, has caused the collapse of a perimeter wall and part of a bedroom on a property in Santa María Zacatepec.

The home belongs to the Sánchez Xalamihua family, who have moved out and are staying in a home whose rent is being paid by the local government, reported the newspaper El Financiero.

The 15-meter-deep sinkhole appeared in a field last Saturday and was initially 10 meters across but has steadily widened since.

Studies are under way to determine the cause but overexploitation of groundwater reserves has been cited in many reports.

Sources: El Universal (sp), El Financiero (sp)