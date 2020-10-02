An 82-year-old man has learned to read and graduated from elementary school in Oaxaca.

Timoteo Pacheco Rodríguez was awarded his diploma on Thursday by Miriam Liborio Hernández, state director of adult education. Pacheco’s grade point average was 9.1 out of 10.

“If God gives me life, I will continue with my studies and finish high school,” Pacheco said.

The new graduate is originally from Pluma Hidalgo, Oaxaca, but has lived in the city of Oaxaca for several years. Pacheco sells coffee in the morning and devoted the afternoons to lessons, studying and homework. Learning at his age was not easy, he says, but his diligence and consistency paid off.

His family supported his effort, including his grandchildren who helped him study.

Liborio congratulated Pacheco for his efforts.

“It is never too late to learn and build dreams. It is an inspiration to many young men and women who have not been able to complete their studies,” he said.

Last year an 81-year-old woman from Chiapas also completed her primary school studies.

Likewise, in 2016 a 76-year-old grandmother graduated from high school in Hidalgo.

The National Institute for Adult Education (INEA) was created in 1981 to help adults and young people over the age of 15 complete their studies. In Mexico 3.6 million people do not know how to read and nearly half of those are adults over the age of 60.

In 2019 more than 411,000 Mexicans obtained a diploma or learned how to read through INEA programs. Of those, 215,817 finished high school, and 96,645 graduated from primary school.

Since its inception, more than 14 million people have benefited from INEA programs.

