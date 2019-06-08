A series of violent confrontations between two warring cartels left at least nine people dead, one injured and three under arrest yesterday in the Michoacán regions of Tierra Caliente and Bajío.

The first incident between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and Los Viagras was reported in Dos Aguas, Aguililla, where armed men traveling aboard trucks clashed in shootouts throughout the town over a period of nearly two hours.

Two people were killed in the skirmishes, and another was reported injured. Three suspects were arrested.

The second gunfight occurred in the Buenavista town of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, also known as La Ruana, where an innocent bystander was killed by a stray bullet.

The state Attorney General’s Office said the bodies of six men killed at gunpoint were found in two other municipalities.

