The Mexican navy seized nine tonnes of marijuana, methamphetamines and fentanyl off the coast of Sonora after a chase on the high seas earlier this week.

According to a military report, an air and water patrol from the fourth naval regional force based in Guaymas, Sonora, spotted three vessels at sea with suspicious cargo.

During the subsequent pursuit, one of the boats dumped its load overboard in an attempt to avoid prosecution for drug trafficking.

Air, water and infantry naval forces cornered and forced the suspected traffickers to make landfall near Puerto Libertad. Navy personnel found 8,842 kilograms of marijuana, 12 kilos of marijuana seed, 292 kilos of a white powder assumed to be methamphetamine and 200 grams of fentanyl.

In addition to the drugs, the navy also recovered stolen fuel and arms and munitions designated for the exclusive use of the Mexican armed forces.

The navy reported that the vessels, fuel and drugs were all sent to the federal prosecutor’s office in Hermosillo, where they will be tested, weighed and filed as evidence in the criminal investigation.

