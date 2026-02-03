Tuesday, February 3, 2026
HomeBaja California Peninsula
Baja California PeninsulaNews

‘A warm scolding’: Why did Sheinbaum snap at members of her audience?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
2
In a video that went viral over the weekend, an angry Sheinbaum is seen yelling, "You need to work more with the people, all of you. Work more with the people. Stop being there and ... [spend time] in your territory." (Social media)

A small group of Morena party politicians apparently believed it was a reasonable request: they asked President Claudia Sheinbaum to pose for a photo with them at an event in the municipality of San Quintín, Baja California, on Saturday.

But instead of a photo, the ruling party politicians got a public dressing-down from a visibly angry president.

“You need to work more with the people, all of you. Work more with the people. Stop being there and … [spend time] in your territory,” exhorted Sheinbaum in a rebuke that was caught on camera and subsequently went viral on social media.

On the receiving end of the presidential reprimand were federal Senator Armando Ayala Robles, Baja California Deputy Evelyn Sánchez and San Quintín Mayor Miriam Cano, among other Morena party politicians.

Prior to scolding the politicians, Sheinbaum had engaged with San Quintín locals and heard complaints about the poor condition of highways, abandoned hospitals and medicine shortages, among other issues.

‘A warm scolding’ 

Asked at her Monday morning press conference about the message she conveyed to the Morena party politicians in San Quintín, Sheinbaum said her words amounted to “un regaño caluroso” (a warm scolding), even though her demeanor at the time was certainly not friendly or affectionate.

Asked about the “context” of her remarks, the president responded that San Quintín is “an area of many shortcomings” where agricultural workers from all over Mexico primarily live in irregular settlements.

Sheinbaum Feb. 3, 2026
When asked about the motive behind her “warm scolding,” the president said it was “a call to everyone [in Morena] to be close to the people, especially the humble people, who need us the most.” (Saúl Lopez/Cuartoscuro)
She pointed out that there are water shortages in San Quintín and that many agricultural workers don’t earn the minimum wage because they are paid “by the box” of produce they fill.

“So, it’s a situation of poverty. The agricultural day workers are residents of our country — internal migrants. Some go to Sonora, others to Sinaloa [and] in this case to Baja California. They have many deficiencies [in their lives],” Sheinbaum said.

“We are developing a comprehensive plan [to remedy the situation], it began with president [Andrés Manuel] López Obrador — the San Quintín Justice Plan,” she said.

“… We’re going to finish a hospital, expand the one that is there. We’re going to improve the health care centers. We’re going to improve the schools. We’re going to build more high schools. We’re going to improve the roads. And we’re going to install an integrated [service] center where the government of Mexico is present,” Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum: The photo request was incongruous with the local circumstances 

Sheinbaum told reporters that “some deputies” called out “photo, photo, photo!” to her as she passed them at the event at which she presented the Justice Plan for San Quintín Agricultural Workers.

“It seemed to me that one thing didn’t go with the other, right? A photo of the president [and Morena politicians] with the circumstances we were experiencing,” she said.

“So, that’s why, a little annoyed, I said to them: … ‘Don’t just stay in Congress [or] here in the city. Go out to the land, be close to the people,'” said Sheinbaum, who — following in the footsteps of López Obrador — spends most weekends outside Mexico City on tours that allow her to get up close and personal with Mexicans from all parts of the country and all walks of life.

“That is what all of us from this movement have to always keep in mind, and even more so when you see such significant needs in a town,” she said.

Sheinbaum added that she will “always” be “grateful” to the nation’s deputies and senators “because they have approved a lot of very important reforms for the country and for the advancement of the transformation” — a reference to the so-called “fourth transformation” Morena says it is carrying out in Mexico.

“But this is a call to everyone [in Morena] to be close to the people, especially the humble people, who need us the most,” she said.

Asked how the Morena politicians took her scolding in San Quintín, Sheinbaum responded:

“You’ll have to ask them that, right? But I think it’s a wake-up call for everyone in the face of such circumstances.”

With reports from Reforma and El Financiero

2 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Zinc Nacional

Mexico fines Zinc Nacional for contaminating homes and schools in Monterrey

MND Staff - 0
In one of Mexico’s most aggressive moves yet against industrial pollution, the government has fined hazardous waste processor Zinc Nacional about 83.2 million pesos (US $4.8 million) and ordered sweeping cleanup measures at its plant near Monterrey, Nuevo León.
Finance Minister Edgar Amador in 2026

Sheinbaum doubles down on Plan México, committing 5.6 trillion pesos to major projects

MND Staff - 0
The public-private investment scheme is a "reinvigoration" of the president's goal of turning Mexico into a major global economy, and will provide a direct boost to eight strategic sectors: energy, railways, highways, ports, health care, water, education and airports.
Cabo San Lucas coastline

MND Local: Los Cabos’ popularity, a new boutique hotel and a resort and retail brand sleepwear collaboration

Chris Sands - 0
The latest tourism news from Los Cabos includes the opening of a new hotel, and the release of airport traffic figures from 2025. No surprise: they're very robust.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC