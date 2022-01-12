Acapulco welcomes first cruise ship arrival in two years

On Tuesday, Acapulco saw its first cruise ship arrival since the pandemic began.

The Seven Seas Mariner sailed more than 1,000 kilometers from Puerto Quetzal on the Pacific coast of Guatemala to the Guerrero tourist city, making it the first cruise ship to dock there in almost two years. The vessel was carrying 460 passengers and 445 crew.

They were welcomed to the city with regional music and dances while authorities handed out leaflets to instruct them that face masks were obligatory during their visit.

The mayor, Abelina López Rodríguez, said the value of cruise ship tourism had been missed during the pandemic. “Today is a promise fulfilled … this is the path that Acapulco has to continue down because it is the way we will be able to reactivate the economy,” she said.

López added she hoped that 90 transatlantic ships would dock in Acapulco in 2021.

Guerrero Tourism Minister Santos Ramírez Cuevas celebrated the boat’s arrival on Twitter and promised there would be more cruise ships coming to the port city in 2022, although he predicted a more modest number.

“After almost two years since seeing the last cruise … we are receiving the first cruise in the month of January, and 14 will arrive during the year,” he said.

With reports from Milenio