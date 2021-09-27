Active COVID-19 cases decline 13% to 58,000

The federal Health Ministry reported 3,007 new cases and 226 additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, lifting Mexico’s accumulated tallies to 3.63 million and 275,676, respectively.

There are 58,311 estimated active cases, a 13% decline compared to Friday. On a per capita basis, Tabasco has the highest number of active cases with just over 160 per 100,000 people. Colima ranks second with a rate just over 140 followed by Mexico City, where there are about 120 active cases per 100,000 people. No other state has a rate above 100.

The pandemic has been on the wane in Mexico for several weeks after a large delta-driven third wave peaked in August.

Almost 99.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Mexico, according to the most recent data. The Health Ministry said Sunday that 71% of the adult population has had at least one shot.

Nine in 10 adults in Mexico City and Querétaro have been vaccinated while 18 states have vaccination rates above the national average.

The 12 states with rates below the 71% average are Campeche, Chiapas, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, México state, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tabasco, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

There are currently 7,630 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to federal data, and 114 hospitals have capacity levels of 70% or higher in their general care COVID wards.

At 52%, Puebla has the highest occupancy rate for general care hospital beds followed by Nuevo León and Michoacán with rates of 49% and 47%, respectively. Morelos ranks first for beds with ventilators with 48% taken followed by Aguascalientes and Tabasco with rates of 44% and 41%, respectively.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell said recently that more than 95% of hospitalized COVID patients haven’t been vaccinated.

