Aeromar to offer flights linking Mérida, Chetumal and Cozumel

Flights on the two routes will begin in late August with a promotional price of 799 pesos (US $39).

Flights for the two new domestic routes will be available at least four times a week

Yucatán Peninsula travelers will soon have more options for connecting flights in the area, thanks to two new routes to be offered by the Mexican airline Aeromar.

The first route, connecting Mérida and Chetumal, will operate six times a week starting August 21. Another flight between Mérida and Cozumel will be offered four times a week starting August 22.

Tickets for both routes are now on sale, starting at the promotional rate of 799 pesos (US $39). Aeromar is also offering a new international route between Mérida and Havana, Cuba, starting at 2,835 pesos (US $139).

Aeromar continues to require the use of face masks for both domestic and international flights.

