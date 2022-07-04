Aeromar adds new flights between Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara

News

It's now even easier for Guadalajara residents to get to the beach

Residents of Guadalajara are about to gain better access to the Pacific coast with up to five flights per day from Guadalajara International Airport to the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta.

Aeromar is set to expand its flights on the route by 20% with seats for up to 7,500 passengers per month between the two cities starting July 11.

A statement by the Jalisco state government said that fares would start at 899 pesos (US $45) one way. Flights are an attractive option for beach goers: bus transport between the cities costs up to 680 pesos ($34) with flagship company Primera Plus, and takes six hours, compared to a 45-minute flight.

State Tourism Minister Vanessa Pérez Lamas said Puerto Vallarta has plenty to offer to tourists. “This is great news for tourists because there will be a substantial increase in the number of seats and scheduled flights so that in under an hour they can enjoy Puerto Vallarta and its beautiful beaches, delicious cuisine, in addition to the cultural and commercial experiences that the destination has. By increasing frequency on the route, we will make it easier for travelers … through Aeromar we’re increasing flights to 54 from Monday to Sunday on the route Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta … with up to five flights a day,” she said.

Aeromar has a fleet of 10 airplanes and operates 19 national routes and three international routes to Havana, Cuba, and McAllen and Laredo in Texas.

Mexico News Daily