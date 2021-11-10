Aeroméxico all but recovers passenger numbers to pre-pandemic levels

Mexico’s biggest airline recorded passenger numbers close to pre-pandemic levels in October.

Aeroméxico carried 1 million 564,000 passengers last month, which represents 91.8% of its total for October 2019.

Domestic travel came close to hitting its October 2019 levels, but fell 2.8% short. International travel, however, was still significantly down last month on October 2019, by 20.4%.

In September, the airline announced that from December 11 it would move nine domestic flights at Mexico City International Airport to Terminal 1, from which it will operate 20 departures daily.

The routes slated to move from Terminal 2 are Campeche, Durango, Los Mochis, Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Tampico, Zacatecas and Zihuatanejo. The company said the move will give passengers more flight options and a better level of service.

Meanwhile, the flag carrier might have to adjust its revenue projections: consumer protection agency Profeco told Aeroméxico, VivaAerobus and Volaris to stop charging for carry-on luggage and threatened legal action if they fail to comply.

With reports from Milenio