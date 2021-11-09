Consumer protection agency Profeco has told Mexico’s three biggest airlines to stop charging for carry-on luggage.

Profeco said in a statement it would take legal action against Aeroméxico, VivaAerobus and Volaris if they continue what it called an “abusive practice.”

The agency said that hand luggage is an inherent part of commercial air transport, which was “not open to negotiation,” and that denying passengers their right to carry-ons “could constitute a practice that harms the interests and rights of consumers.”

It added that the practice breached the Mexican constitution, consumer protection law and civil aviation law.

The latter states that passengers have a right to hand luggage: “The passenger may carry up to two pieces of hand luggage in the cabin. The dimensions of each one will be up to 55 centimeters long by 40 centimeters wide by 25 centimeters high, and the weight of both should not exceed 10 kilograms.”

