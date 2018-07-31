No fatalities in crash of Aeroméxico Durango-CDMX flight shortly after takeoff

News

85 of the 101 people on board were injured

Officials say 85 people were injured but there were no fatalities in the crash this afternoon of Aeroméxico flight 2431 shortly after it took off from the Guadalupe Victoria airport in Durango.

The Embraer 190 aircraft had 97 passengers and four crew on board and was bound for Mexico City.

It crashed about 10 kilometers from the Durango airport at about 3:20 this afternoon.

Some passengers were reported to have made their way to a nearby highway to seek aid.

Sources at Aeroméxico said weather conditions were poor when the flight took off, with heavy rain and hail.

One report said the pilot attempted but failed to abort the takeoff.

Mexico News Daily

UPDATED: This story was updated with new information at 5:35pm CDT.