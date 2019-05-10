Aeroméxico ranked No. 3 for punctuality, service and claim processing

Mexican flag carrier Aeroméxico has been ranked third in the world by AirHelp, an online platform that helps air passengers get compensation from airlines when their flights are canceled, delayed or overbooked.

The AirHelp Score 2019 ranking of global airlines is based on three factors: on-time performance, service quality and claim processing.

Aeroméxico ranked third behind Qatar Airlines and American Airlines, obtaining an overall score of 8.1 points out of 10.

Broken down, that score shows that the airline obtained 7.8 points in on-time performance, 8.4 in service quality and eight in claim processing.

Government data showed that Aeroméxico’s on-time performance rate was 91.1%.

Aeroméxico was the only Mexican airline among the 72 whose performance was measured.

Mexico News Daily