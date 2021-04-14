President López Obrador and the head of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) touted a supposedly homegrown Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday but failed to mention one key fact: it wasn’t actually developed in Mexico.

A low-cost vaccine candidate developed by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York was described by López Obrador as a “motherland vaccine.”

The research behind the development of the vaccine, to be called Patria, is an achievement of the Mexican government, he said.

However, the vaccine is only undergoing clinical development planning in Mexico through a licensing agreement with Icahn.

Conacyt director María Elena Álvarez-Buylla also erroneously claimed that the vaccine was developed in Mexico.

“These developments of our own are the base to be able to recover sovereignty in … the production of vaccines,” she said.

Álvarez-Buylla also said the vaccine candidate will be used in human clinical trials in Mexico once testing on a range of animals has been completed. She predicted that 90 adults will receive shots of the vaccine later this month or in May. The Conacyt chief also said the vaccine could receive emergency-use authorization from drug regulator Cofepris as soon as December.

Although the vaccine wasn’t developed in Mexico, the federal government did invest 150 million pesos (US $7.5 million) in its development.

López Obrador apparently believes that the investment is sufficient to secure naming rights to it. He said that its name was inspired by Ramón López Velarde, an early 20th-century poet from Zacatecas.

Source: El Financiero (sp)