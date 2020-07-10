Air quality in Mexico City responsible for 11,000 deaths so far in 2020

Air pollution in Mexico City is costly, according to a new tool.

It has been linked to about 11,000 premature deaths so far this year while its economic cost is estimated to have been US $5.5 billion in the first six months of 2020.

The findings are the result of a tool that measures real-time air quality, developed by the Southeast Asian office of Greenpeace and IQAir AirVisual.

Currently, Mexico City ranks No. 18 on the live air-quality chart of the world’s most polluted cities.

“The figures show that work to improve air quality in the city must be strengthened to reduce emissions in the industrial and transport sectors through greater public investment and stricter regulations,” said Carlos Samayoa of Greenpeace Mexico.

One way forward, says Avinash Chanchal, a climate activist at Greenpeace India, is a firm commitment to green energy sources. “Instead of lengthening the life of the fossil fuel industry, we should invest in renewable energy sources such as wind and solar,” Chanchal said.

In a statement, Greenpeace noted that there is strong evidence that long-term exposure to air pollution increases the risk of serious infections and death from Covid-19. Chronic exposure to air pollution is also associated with ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and chronic lung diseases.

Thus far in 2020, Greenpeace researchers say that air pollution has caused the loss of an estimated 98,000 lives in the world’s five largest cities, which includes Mexico City, with a combined economic toll of US $56.5 billion.

Source: La Jornada (sp)