U.S. airlines have increased flights to Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit, although they normally sees a dip in May before the summer high season.

Fourteen airlines have been operating an average of 47 flights a day, according to the operator of Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

Some winter routes have been reactivated, such as those of Alaska Airlines and Delta Airlines from Portland, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

The bump in demand comes after U.S. health authorities relaxed travel protocols for fully vaccinated citizens on April 2. Those who have received two doses no longer need to take a Covid-19 test prior to traveling unless required by the international destination, and are not required to self-quarantine when they return.

More than 53% of the U.S. population have received their first vaccine dose; only Israel and the United Kingdom have administered a first shot to a higher proportion.

“Given that the United States is well advanced in its vaccination process, what we are now seeing is that some airlines are beginning to operate routes that are generally active only in the winter,” said Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Conventions and Visitors Bureau.

The Riviera Nayarit reactivated tourism at the beginning of June and has gradually permitted an increased capacity. Establishments are currently allowed to operate at 70%.

Meanwhile, international passenger numbers at the Puerto Vallarta airport remain low compared to two years ago. There were 168,300 passengers in April, 45.7% fewer than the April 2019 figure of 309,800.

Source: Periódico Express (sp)