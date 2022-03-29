Airplane crashes into Morelos supermarket killing 3

A light aircraft crashed into a supermarket in Morelos on Monday killing two men and one woman and injuring at least five more.

The twin-engine King Air aircraft demolished a wall and scattered the signage of a Bodega Aurrera store at around 1 p.m. in Temixco, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca near Cuernavaca International Airport.

The head of Civil Protection for Cuernavaca, Enrique Clement Gallardo, confirmed that the three victims had been flying in the airplane. The pilot and co-pilot were among them.

One passenger who was traveling in the plane survived and was taken to hospital. The news site MSN reported that the other four injured people were customers and workers at the supermarket.

Gallardo said the plane was embedded directly in the structure of the store.

The airplane took off from Puebla International Airport at 10 a.m. destined for Acapulco, Guerrero. It was on its way back to Puebla when the pilot requested a runway to land at the Cuernavaca airport, but crashed two kilometers from the runway, MSN reported.

A Temixco official concluded that the plane had run low on fuel. “The problem was a lack of fuel because spillage was not observed at the scene of the accident,” he said.

The plane is an air taxi operated by EagleMed, a U.S. air medical transport service.

