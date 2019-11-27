Oaxaca city airport to get 821-million-peso upgrade, increased capacity

The Oaxaca city airport will get an 821-million-peso (US $42-million) upgrade over the next four years.

Airport administrator Juan Pablo García Luna explained that the investment will go toward widening the runways, modernizing the terminal building and building a network of passenger tunnels. Work will begin in 2020 and is expected to be completed by 2023.

He said the project will be contracted via a tender managed by airport operator ASUR.

García said the upgrade will increase the airport’s annual passenger capacity from 1.3 million to two million.

The airport recently celebrated the arrival of this year’s one millionth passenger, an achievement signaled by Governor Alejandro Murat in his annual report earlier this month.

García and Oaxaca Tourism Secretary Juan Carlos Rivera expect the number of passengers to reach a record 1.2 million by the end of the year.

They said the airport has grown due to worldwide publicity that Oaxaca has seen in recent years, a fact revealed by the numbers. Over 30% of first-time Oaxaca airport users are foreign visitors.

“According to the numbers from national and international rating agencies, Oaxaca is one of the top 10 destinations in the world, and among the top five in Mexico,” García said.

Source: Milenio (sp)