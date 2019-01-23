Airports operator ASA saw record passenger numbers in 2018

Government-owned airports operator Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares, or ASA, saw a record 3,016,631 passengers at its facilities in 2018, up 17% from the previous year.

The ASA operates 19 airports, which were used by 316,474 more travelers than in 2017. It attributed the increase in traffic to the inauguration of new air routes.

The airport with the largest increase in traffic was Puebla International, which saw 685,583 passengers in 2018 — a 39.9% increase; followed by Puerto Escondido, which was up 18.2%; Chetumal, up 16.8%; Tepic, up 14.8%; Colima, up 12.7%; and Ciudad Obregón, up 11.5%.

Cargo volumes were up even higher in 2018. ASA said it transported 4,533 tonnes, a 33.6% increase.

Chetumal was up a whopping 598%, Puerto Escondido 47% and Campeche 32%.

