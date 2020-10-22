Amazon announces US $100 million in investments

Amazon announced a US $100-million expansion of its operations in Mexico that includes the opening of new fulfillment centers in Apodaca, Nuevo León, and Tlajomulco, Jalisco, the first ones located outside the Mexico City area.

The company will also open a support building in the state of México as well as 12 new delivery stations throughout the country.

In total, the new buildings represent 69,000 square meters of construction, equivalent to a space larger than the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The company said the expansion represents the creation of more than 1,500 direct and indirect jobs across Mexico. “The opening of these new buildings represents an opportunity to forge a career in Amazon México from day 1, having a wide variety of jobs and positions available with competitive salaries in the industry and comprehensive benefits, with the possibility of developing and achieving long-term growth,” the company said.

This will bring Amazon’s presence in Mexico to a total of five fulfillment centers, two support buildings, two sorting centers and 27 delivery stations. The company first began operations in Mexico in 2015 and inaugurated its third fulfillment center in Tepotzotlán, México state, in 2019.

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez said Amazon’s presence in the state will help small and medium-sized businesses adapt to new market demands and market their products through electronic channels faster and at a lower cost.

Source: Reuters (en), El Universal (sp)