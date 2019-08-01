Amazon inaugurates new distribution center in México state

Amazon has inaugurated its third distribution center in Mexico, the company’s biggest in Latin America.

Amazon México operations director Luis Correa said the new facility covers more than 100,000 square meters in Tepotzotlán, México state.

“These installations are . . . equivalent to 18 soccer fields,” he said. “This is the fourth building we have in México state, where we’ve made a total investment of over US $125 million.”

Amazon’s two other distribution centers are also in the state of México, both in the city of Cuautitlán Izcalli.

Correa added that the Tepoztotlán facility employs more than 1,500 people, and that it started operations in May 2018.

“When you have a building this big, you don’t start all at once,” he said. “We’re going to see how it goes, and make changes, according to the needs of the customers.”

México state Economic Development Secretary Enrique Jacob Rocha thanked Amazon for investing in the state.

“Amazon trusted us since they got here in 2015, with their two centers in Cuautitlán Izcalli, and now in Tepotzotlán,” he said. This is an important investment for México state, which has been growing as a center for logistics.”

Governor Alfredo del Mazo spoke about the importance of investing in projects that make use of technology like the Amazon distribution centers, and said his government will continue to support similar projects in the future.

At the end of 2018, Amazon held the top spot in Mexican e-commerce for the second year in a row, with 36.54% of market share, compared with 35.26% for Mercado Libre and 15.38% for Walmart, according to the consultancy Euromonitor.

