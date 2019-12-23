Ambassador accused of shoplifting resigns for health reasons

Mexico’s ambassador to Argentina resigned from his post on Sunday citing health concerns.

Óscar Ricardo Valero Recio Becerra was ordered to return to Mexico earlier this month by Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard after being caught attempting to shoplift a book from a bookstore in Buenos Aires.

Ebrard confirmed that he accepted Valero’s resignation and said the diplomat is currently undergoing neurological treatment for effects associated with the removal of a brain tumor in 2012.

Valero’s neuropsychiatrist, Dr. Ana Luis Sosa, said that although the tumor was removed, the loss of neural tissue and neurodegeneration associated with age have damaged cerebral tissue in the frontal lobe.

The damage has caused Valero to present atypical behavior such as kleptomania, the recurrent urge to steal without the motives of need or profit.

Valero’s monthly salary as ambassador was 234,000 pesos (US $12,160). The book he attempted to steal cost the equivalent of US $10.

The 76-year-old had showed other behavioral issues such as committing traffic infractions, managing his time poorly and having problems in his personal relationships.

During a long diplomatic career that began in 1970, Valero served as the ambassador to Chile from 2001 to 2004 and has taught political science and international relations at the National Autonomous University (UNAM) and other higher learning institutions.

Source: Milenio (sp)