American Airlines announces new flights to beach destinations

American Airlines is shifting its routes to reflect what it hopes will be a renewed demand for leisure travel to warmer destinations this winter and is adding nine new routes to the Mexican resort destinations of Los Cabos, Cancún and Puerto Vallarta beginning in December.

The airline will fly to Los Cabos from Austin, Texas, New York’s JFK and Sacramento, California, beginning mid-December.

The Austin-Los Cabos route was announced late last year and was supposed to commence in May, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cancún will see new direct flights from Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and Saint Louis and Kansas City, Missouri. The flights from Raleigh will be daily and the other destinations will be on Saturdays

Puerto Vallarta will now be connected with Charlotte, North Carolina, with the addition of a Saturday flight.

The new routes are expected to remain in place until April 2021. American Airlines is also waiving change fees, as are United and Delta.

Last month Eastern Airlines announced its first route to Mexico, also with service from JFK to Los Cabos on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning November 14.

The route had originally been scheduled to launch at the end of August, but the “infrastructure Eastern Airlines needs in Los Cabos to operate flights at the Los Cabos airport has become unavailable,” the airline posted on its website, hence the delay. Introductory fares start at less than US $200.

