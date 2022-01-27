AMLO accuses media of invasion of privacy

President López Obrador has accused the media of invading his privacy by taking photos of him while he exercises.

He told reporters at his regular news conference on Thursday that he had begun walking on the advice of his doctors.

The president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and recently underwent a cardiac catheterization, a procedure to check the health of the heart. He also recently recovered from his second bout of COVID-19.

“Yesterday I went [to a sports complex] to walk because my doctors recommended it, and they [the media] go there to take my photo and they take cameras. It’s a complete invasion of my scant, limited privacy,” López Obrador said.

“Since I started going – … my doctors recommended that I walk for 20 or 30 minutes [per day] so I become stronger … – they’ve been climbing up a building, a bank, and from there they’ve been taking my photo, and it was with conventional telephones. But yesterday … it was [with big] cameras,” he said, using his hands to emphasize their large size.

“And I have to put up with it, respect them, but they’re going too far,” AMLO said.

He claimed their intention was to show him “dragging his feet” and “doddering,” but asserted that he was fighting fit.

“The doctors already told me that I’m 100% [healthy],” the president declared.

