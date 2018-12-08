AMLO promises funds for Nayarit victims of October hurricane

The president has pledged financial aid for victims in Nayarit of Hurricane Willa, which caused widespread flooding in October.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited the municipalities of Acaponeta and Tuxpan yesterday, where he announced that families will receive 25,000 pesos (US $1,230) in aid.

The federal Wellness Secretariat (formerly the Social Development Secretariat) will deliver 10,000 pesos over two months for cleaning houses that had been subject to flooding.

The other 15,000 pesos will be delivered next week for the purchase of new appliances and furniture.

The president also announced the allocation of 480 million pesos — 60 million for each of the eight affected municipalities in the state — for the reconstruction of infrastructure including sewer and water systems, roads and schools.

López Obrador also said he will return to the region on January 25 to check the progress of the work.

Without stating figures, the head of the federal Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development said that insurance will cover damage to 15,000 hectares of crops. Insurance will also cover affected livestock breeders.

Willa was a Category 3 hurricane that made landfall October 23 in southern Sinaloa. Residents of Tuxpan were particularly hard hit, even though Willa’s track was 80 kilometers away. Torrential rains caused rivers to overflow their banks, causing extensive flooding.

Source: El Financiero (sp)