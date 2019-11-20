Toward a Moral Economy: AMLO’s book explains his economic model

Serving as president has not stopped Andrés Manuel López Obrador from writing: on Tuesday he announced the publication of his latest book, Toward a Moral Economy, his 18th.

“[The book] is ready, it will begin to be distributed to bookstores, and the publisher tells me that it will be available [in digital format] online starting tomorrow,” he announced at yesterday’s press conference.

“Here it is,” he said, holding up a physical copy of the book, “the foundation of our policy, what is being applied in the post-neoliberal era.”

The e-book is now available on digital platforms Amazon, Google Play and iBooks for 139 pesos (US $7). Published by Editorial Planeta, it is currently only available in Spanish.

The physical book will have a first edition print run of 40,000 copies.

López Obrador first mentioned the book in July when he said he was considering writing a text on his “alternative” to neoliberalism.

“If I have time, I’m going to write a book about the moral economy . . . in order to explain the alternative model to neoliberalism . . . I’d call it the moral economy, were it up to me to define it,” he said at the time.

The president’s first 17 books have been described as either political analysis or historical essays. His first was published in 1986.

Political scientist Genaro Lozano told BBC Mundo in an interview last year that López Obrador’s writing style is pragmatic: “He writes as a politician, with political intentions, to try to win votes.”

Source: El Financiero (sp)