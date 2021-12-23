Among New Year’s destinations outside US, Cancún is the priciest

Cancún is the most expensive New Year’s destination outside the United States, according to a new survey by the booking website CheapHotels.org.

The survey analyzed hotel rates in 50 cities around the world, comparing the lowest rate available for a three-night stay in a double room. Only centrally located hotels with three or more stars and generally positive reviews were included.

Of all the cities in the survey Cancún was the sixth most expensive, with the cheapest room available costing US $228. Cancún was the only Mexican city to appear on the list.

The five most expensive cities were all in the United States, led by Miami Beach where the cheapest hotel stay went for $365.

The results highlight how the pandemic has reshaped international travel, with some of 2019’s most expensive New Year’s destinations going for much cheaper in 2021. Dubai and Sydney, for example, two of the priciest places to stay in 2019, cost 40 to 50% less this year, the survey reported.

While some countries require visitors to provide negative COVID tests, proof of vaccination and/or complete a mandatory quarantine, Mexico has no such requirements, making it an attractive option for some tourists. Cancún in particular has made a strong economic comeback and its airport neared record numbers of flights last weekend.

Mexico News Daily