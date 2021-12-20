Cancún airport close to record-breaking flight numbers

Cancún airport had its second busiest day on record on Saturday in terms of the number of incoming and outgoing flights.

A total of 648 flights touched down at or departed from the resort city’s airport, a figure just 11 fewer than the all-time high of 659 flights on March 31, 2018.

Just under 51% of the operations were arrivals. International operations easily outnumbered domestic ones.

Travelers arriving on international flights are not required to present a negative COVID test result or go into mandatory quarantine.

“Historic Saturday for the #MexicanCaribbean!” tweeted Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquín.

“… We’re on the verge of beating the record of March 2018. … Welcome tourists, have fun and look after your health!”

It was the first time since the start of the pandemic that incoming and outgoing flights exceeded 600 in a single day at Cancún airport, the world’s second busiest airport for international arrivals last year after that in Dubai. The previous pandemic record was 567 flights on Saturday, December 11.

That mark was also surpassed on Sunday with 568 operations. Among the 60 international destinations with direct connections to Cancún are Amsterdam, Atlanta, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Calgary, Caracas, Dallas, Edmonton, Frankfurt, Guatemala City, Houston, Havana, Istanbul, Lima, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Miami, Montreal, Moscow, New York, Panama City, Paris, San Francisco, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington D.C. and Zurich.

With reports from El Economista and Milenio