A presidential plane was put up for raffle again, but this time it was a lot less controversial.

The plane in question, raffled Wednesday, was actually a whimsical painting of Mexico’s presidential plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Oaxaca artists Sergio Xross and Ángel Pacheco Soriano created the painting, which depicts the plane as an alebrije.

It was raffled off to benefit people with disabilities in Santa María Huatulco, Oaxaca, along with a series of other paintings by the artists.

The raffle poked fun at the fiasco surrounding President López Obrador’s attempts to dispose of Mexico’s presidential plane since he was elected in 2018. Calling the $130-million luxury jet “an insult to the people,” López Obrador has refused to use it and has flown commercial throughout his presidency.

The paintings’ raffle beneficiary was the nonprofit organization Acceptando mi Destino (Accepting My Destiny), which raises funds for people with disabilities in Huatulco.

The nonprofit’s president, Octavio Ramírez, said they conceived of the raffle because the organization’s normal fundraising figures have been affected this year by the coronavirus.

Source: El Heraldo de México (sp)