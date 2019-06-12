Santa Lucía airport ruling also orders abandoned project be left intact

A federal court yesterday issued a new provisional suspension order against the new Santa Lucía airport that also instructs federal authorities not to make any changes to the site of the abandoned Mexico City airport project.

The court order came in response to injunction requests filed by the #NoMásDerroches (No More Waste) collective, made up of civil society organizations, law firms and more than 100 citizens.

The Mexico City-based administrative court ordered construction at the Santa Lucía project to stop until the federal government proves that it has all necessary air safety permits.

The government has already been served with federal court orders instructing it to cease construction until it proves that it has all necessary environmental permits to build the US $4.1-billion airport.

The directive to leave the abandoned Texcoco airport intact came just one day after the project chief of an ecological park planned for the site said the foundations of the X-shaped terminal and part of a runway will be left under water as the result of the restoration of a drained lake.

The #NoMásDerroches collective has filed 147 separate injunction requests that could hold up or threaten construction of the new airport at the Santa Lucía Air Force Base in México state.

The collective’s goal is a review of the legality of the cancelation of the new Mexico City International Airport and to ensure that the Santa Lucía project has all the necessary permits.

After the group had its first legal victory earlier this month, President López Obrador said the government will respect the decision of the judge.

Communications and Transportation Secretary Javier Jiménez Espriú said that work at the airport can’t stop because it hasn’t even started.

He also said the government “completely agrees” that construction cannot begin until the relevant permits have been issued.

