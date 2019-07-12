Another Mexican narco series is on the way, this one animated

The Netflix streaming service intends to build on the success of series such as Narcos Mexico and El Chapo with yet another series about narcos set in Mexico.

But the new show will chronicle the country’s narco culture with a Japanese-style animation called anime.

Netflix offered a brief synopsis of Seis Manos (Six Hands), which is set to launch sometime this year:

“Set in Mexico in the 1970s era, Seis Manos centers on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a [U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration] agent and a Mexican federal to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered on the streets of their tiny border town.”

The company’s John Derderian said the show presented a unique opportunity for the streaming company to reach anime fans in new ways.

“We’re excited to be working with such a fantastic group of animators and storytellers to produce our first original anime series set in Mexico. Our Mexican subscribers, and viewers in Latin America more broadly, have a tremendous passion for anime. We look forward to sharing this completely unique series with them, and with the growing community of anime fans around the world.”

To make Seis Manos a reality, Powerhouse Animation Studios — Castlevania, My Friend Pedro, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat X and Final Fantasy XV: A King’s Tale — teamed up with Viz Media for production.

The cast will include Aislinn Derbez, Mike Colter, Angélica Vale and Danny Trejo in a show that “combines the absolute best in action and storytelling,” according to Viz Media chief marketing officer Brad Woods.

“With over 30 years of experience bringing the best manga and anime to North America, Seis Manos will be VIZ Media’s first original animated property. We’re thrilled to bring Seis Manos to life with our partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation.”

The news might not be quite so thrilling to Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary, who lamented yesterday that the narco films are hurting Mexico’s international reputation.

