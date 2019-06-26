Another stray bullet kills a child while en route to school

Another child has died in a drive-by shooting, this time in Nezahualcóyotl, México state, part of the greater Mexico City metropolitan area.

The incident happened yesterday morning just before 8:00am, when classes start at the Manuel Hinojosa primary school in the Virgencitas neighborhood.

Eight-year-old Lenin was walking to school with his parents when two men opened fire from a motorcycle. Their target was a 27-year-old man who died on the spot.

The boy was rushed to hospital, but died a few hours after the shooting.

Thursday would have been Lenin’s last day in fourth grade and he was looking forward to spending his summer vacation in Aguascalientes, relatives said.

The shooters fled the scene of the crime and remain at large, but Lenin’s family is demanding their arrest.

A six-year-old girl was killed last week in a similar attack in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

